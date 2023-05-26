America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRMT opened at $89.37 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

