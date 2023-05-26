American International Group Inc. Sells 6,003 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $357.33. 640,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

