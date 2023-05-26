American International Group Inc. Has $49.48 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $216.97. 1,312,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.48 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

