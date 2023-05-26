American International Group Inc. Has $30.51 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.46. 2,536,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.