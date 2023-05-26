American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,536 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $50.04. 7,832,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,299. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

