American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 4.9 %

ADBE stock traded up $19.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.41. 4,128,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.