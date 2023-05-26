American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $290.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,068. The company has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

