American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 11.9 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

