American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 13.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

