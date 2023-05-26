Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.45 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50). 94,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 184,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 41.86 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.58.

About Amaroq Minerals

(Get Rating)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.