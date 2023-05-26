Amalgamated Bank Sells 171 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Booking by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $60.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,657.48. 110,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,624.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,361.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

