Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,399 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,356,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $928.53. 116,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,549. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $580.01 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $893.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $851.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.