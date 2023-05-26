Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $18.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.56. The company had a trading volume of 434,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average is $388.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

