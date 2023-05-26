Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 314,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,557. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

