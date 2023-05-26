Amalgamated Bank Has $14.97 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.16. 201,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.88 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

