Amalgamated Bank Has $12.86 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.80. 3,357,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,610,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

