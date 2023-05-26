Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,556 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 936,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

