Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.