Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.