Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.33

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $15.97. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 7,050 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Further Reading

