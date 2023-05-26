AlpInvest Partners B.V. Increases Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 5,262,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

