AlpInvest Partners B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,366 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 11.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.18% of Datadog worth $41,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,688. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,947,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,758,573.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,947,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,758,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

