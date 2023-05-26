AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys 197,111 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,111 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises about 2.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.13% of Confluent worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $29.27. 1,208,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,796. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,737 shares of company stock valued at $26,754,333. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

