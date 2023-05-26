Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,679,605. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

