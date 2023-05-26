Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

