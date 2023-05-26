Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Approximately 946,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,381,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of £9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

