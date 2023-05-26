Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 471320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aleafia Health Stock Down 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

