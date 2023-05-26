Alchemy Pay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.06 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $168.24 million and $27.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,265,943,387 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

