Albemarle (ALB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $196.00.

5/15/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

5/11/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/9/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

5/8/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $205.00.

5/5/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00.

5/2/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00.

4/20/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $262.00.

ALB traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,541. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

