Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.90 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.46). Approximately 4,168,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,906,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.20 ($1.46).

Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.89.

Airtel Africa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

