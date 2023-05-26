Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 318.7% in May

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 318.7% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Airbus Stock Up 0.8 %

Airbus stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 100,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.3572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

