Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

