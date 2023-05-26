Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.640-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE A opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

