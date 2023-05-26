Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.