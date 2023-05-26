AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,500 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 2.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.92% of AerCap worth $131,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 371,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

