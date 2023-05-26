aelf Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $174.23 million and $3.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003159 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,469,972 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

