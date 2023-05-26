Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Acquires 11,061 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 0.1% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $57,362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 590,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $27,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $23,421,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 90,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,843. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

