Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director James M. Kilts Purchases 13,325 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts purchased 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $23,052.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 476,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,554.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ADV remained flat at $1.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
