Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.5 %

ANF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,361. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 507,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $10,246,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

