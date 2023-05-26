A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Trading Down 3.9%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

