9,235 Shares in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.11% of CoreCard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,286,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CCRD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCard Co. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCard Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRD. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on CoreCard in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.