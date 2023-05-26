92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $59.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

