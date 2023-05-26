80,000 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. VMware makes up approximately 1.3% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

VMware Trading Up 3.6 %

VMW traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.44. 991,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.