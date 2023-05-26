7,510 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 158,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. 64,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

