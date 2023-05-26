74,833 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.15. The company had a trading volume of 305,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,440. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

