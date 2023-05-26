5,495 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 398,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 175,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $57.98. 36,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

