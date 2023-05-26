5,360,038 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Bought by Amansa Capital PTE. LTD.

Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,360,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,846,000. Freshworks comprises about 50.0% of Amansa Capital PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. owned 1.86% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $14.82. 533,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

