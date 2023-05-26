485,000 Shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 250.7% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 5,696,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,126 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 219.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,906,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 864,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 448,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRVI stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 211,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

