47,672 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maverix Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,817,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 62,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

