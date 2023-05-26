3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

MMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 697,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

