2,700 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.05 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

